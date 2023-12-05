OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 5, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Ada collects victory over Dola Hardin Northern

Ada knocked off Dola Hardin Northern 42-28 on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Ada faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley.

Lancaster Fairfield Union comes up short in matchup with Amanda-Clearcreek

Amanda-Clearcreek grabbed a 45-33 victory at the expense of Lancaster Fairfield Union in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek faced off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against New Lexington.

Ashtabula Edgewood crushes Painesville Harvey

Ashtabula Edgewood earned a convincing 62-21 win over Painesville Harvey on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Painesville Harvey faced off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Painesville Harvey High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns solid win over Gibsonburg

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon knocked off Gibsonburg 57-43 on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Gibsonburg and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon played in a 45-44 game on Jan. 21, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg took on Tiffin Calvert on Nov. 30 at Tiffin Calvert High School.

Bryan darts by Haviland Wayne Trace

Bryan raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-33 win over Haviland Wayne Trace in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

Bryan breathed fire in front of Haviland Wayne Trace 23-3 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Raiders fought to 34-17.

Bryan stormed to a 44-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-7 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Bryan faced off against Defiance Tinora and Haviland Wayne Trace took on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian on Nov. 30 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Burton Berkshire edges past Mantua Crestwood in tough test

Burton Berkshire posted a narrow 35-32 win over Mantua Crestwood in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood squared off on Jan. 28, 2023 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Burton Berkshire squared off with Geneva in a basketball game.

Canal Winchester pockets slim win over Lancaster

Canal Winchester topped Lancaster 60-55 in a tough tilt at Lancaster High on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Canal Winchester and Lancaster played in a 51-34 game on Feb. 18, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 30, Canal Winchester squared off with Sunbury Big Walnut in a basketball game.

Cardington-Lincoln earns solid win over Marengo Highland

Cardington-Lincoln pushed past Marengo Highland for a 42-31 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Cardington-Lincoln faced off against Marion Pleasant and Marengo Highland took on Marion Pleasant on Nov. 30 at Marengo Highland High School.

Carey squeezes past Sycamore Mohawk

Carey finally found a way to top Sycamore Mohawk 39-35 at Sycamore Mohawk High on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Carey and Sycamore Mohawk played in a 47-39 game on Feb. 11, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Sycamore Mohawk faced off against Galion Northmor and Carey took on Mt Blanchard Riverdale on Nov. 30 at Carey High School.

Bloom-Carroll holds off Ashville Teays Valley

Bloom-Carroll posted a narrow 46-37 win over Ashville Teays Valley in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Bloom-Carroll faced off on Jan. 16, 2023 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Bloom-Carroll took on Logan on Nov. 28 at Logan High School.

Chagrin Falls darts past Chesterland West Geauga with early burst

Chagrin Falls took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Chesterland West Geauga 75-41 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Chagrin Falls and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Chagrin Falls High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Chagrin Falls squared off with Mayfield in a basketball game.

Circleville routs Circleville Logan Elm

Circleville dismissed Circleville Logan Elm by a 50-28 count on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Circleville and Circleville Logan Elm played in a 45-34 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Washington Court House Washington.

Columbus Bishop Ready slips past Columbus Grandview Heights

Columbus Bishop Ready posted a narrow 51-42 win over Columbus Grandview Heights for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Columbus Grandview Heights High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus Grandview Heights squared off on Feb. 14, 2023 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Columbus Grandview Heights squared off with Columbus School for Girls in a basketball game.

Columbus Centennial tops Columbus Mifflin

Columbus Centennial recorded a big victory over Columbus Mifflin 51-15 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Columbus Grove dominates Continental

Columbus Grove earned a convincing 58-4 win over Continental in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Columbus Grove faced off against Elida and Continental took on Hicksville on Nov. 28 at Hicksville High School.

Covington pushes over New Bremen

Covington notched a win against New Bremen 49-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, New Bremen faced off against Delphos Jefferson.

Defiance Ayersville collects victory over Pettisville

Defiance Ayersville pushed past Pettisville for a 50-38 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Pettisville High on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Pettisville faced off against Edgerton and Defiance Ayersville took on Edon on Dec. 1 at Edon High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley bests Whitehall-Yearling

Delaware Buckeye Valley recorded a big victory over Whitehall-Yearling 64-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High on Dec. 5.

Last season, Delaware Buckeye Valley and Whitehall-Yearling squared off on Jan. 24, 2023 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Delaware Buckeye Valley squared off with Mt Vernon in a basketball game.

Delaware Christian overwhelms Granville Christian

Delaware Christian earned a convincing 50-14 win over Granville Christian at Granville Christian Academy on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Delaware Christian and Granville Christian played in a 42-23 game on Feb. 14, 2023.

Delphos Jefferson crushes Antwerp

Delphos Jefferson recorded a big victory over Antwerp 62-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Recently on Nov. 30, Delphos Jefferson squared off with Kalida in a basketball game.

Delta edges past Montpelier in tough test

Delta posted a narrow 43-37 win over Montpelier on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Delta faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Montpelier took on Edgerton on Nov. 28 at Montpelier High School.

Dublin Jerome collects victory over Newark

Dublin Jerome pushed past Newark for a 56-39 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Dublin Jerome faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder.

Fort Loramie delivers statement win over Botkins

Fort Loramie controlled the action to earn an impressive 66-18 win against Botkins in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Fort Loramie and Botkins squared off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Botkins High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Botkins faced off against New Knoxville and Fort Loramie took on Anna on Nov. 28 at Fort Loramie High School.

Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian delivers statement win over Ashton Hannan

It was a tough night for Ashton Hannan which was overmatched by Gallipolis Ohio Valley Christian in this 61-20 verdict.

Granville defeats Zanesville

Granville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville 65-29 Tuesday in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Granville and Zanesville played in a 60-51 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Zanesville faced off against New Concord John Glenn.

Grove City tops Galloway Westland in extra frame

Grove City took full advantage of overtime to defeat Galloway Westland 64-26 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

Last season, Grove City and Galloway Westland squared off on Jan. 13, 2023 at Galloway Westland High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Grove City faced off against Reynoldsburg.

Groveport Madison Christian darts by Westerville Northside Christian

Groveport Madison Christian dismissed Westerville Northside Christian by a 35-10 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Hamilton Ross overwhelms Napoleon

Hamilton Ross dismissed Napoleon by a 64-44 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Recently on Nov. 28, Napoleon squared off with Toledo Whitmer in a basketball game.

Heath escapes Hebron Lakewood in thin win

Heath finally found a way to top Hebron Lakewood 34-28 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Heath and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Duncan Falls Philo.

Hudson Western Reserve earns narrow win over Erie McDowell

Hudson Western Reserve posted a narrow 54-46 win over Erie McDowell on Dec. 5 in Pennsylvania girls high school basketball action.

Johnstown pushes over Newark Catholic

Johnstown pushed past Newark Catholic for a 25-7 win during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Johnstown and Newark Catholic faced off on Dec. 2, 2022 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Johnstown squared off with Columbus Hamilton Township in a basketball game.

Kalida squeezes past Coldwater

Kalida posted a narrow 41-34 win over Coldwater at Coldwater High on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coldwater, as it began with a 15-6 edge over Kalida through the end of the first quarter.

The Cavaliers moved ahead by earning a 20-12 advantage over the Wildcats at the end of the second quarter.

Kalida broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-24 lead over Coldwater.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-10 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Coldwater faced off against Celina and Kalida took on Delphos Jefferson on Nov. 30 at Kalida High School.

Kirtland rides to cruise-control win over Middlefield Cardinal

Kirtland dominated Middlefield Cardinal 48-24 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 5.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 17-1 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

The Hornets fought to a 26-8 half margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Kirtland pulled to a 41-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets chalked up this decision in spite of the Huskies’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Kirtland and Middlefield Cardinal faced off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Kirtland High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Kirtland squared off with Willoughby Cornerstone in a basketball game.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange narrowly defeats Mt. Vernon

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange collected a solid win over Mt. Vernon in a 45-34 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Dublin Scioto and Mt Vernon took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Nov. 28 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Liberty Center takes down Holgate

Liberty Center’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Holgate 46-24 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Liberty Center faced off against West Unity Hilltop.

Madison barely beats Geneva

Madison posted a narrow 52-48 win over Geneva during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Geneva started on steady ground by forging a 15-10 lead over Madison at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 34-19 advantage over the Blue Streaks at the half.

The scoreboard showed Geneva with a 40-37 lead over Madison heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Streaks pulled off a stirring 15-8 final quarter to trip the Eagles.

The last time Madison and Geneva played in a 60-58 game on Dec. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Madison faced off against Garfield Heights Trinity and Geneva took on Burton Berkshire on Nov. 29 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Mansfield prevails over Bellville Clear Fork

Mansfield left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Bellville Clear Fork from start to finish for a 46-23 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Mansfield Senior High on Dec. 5.

Maria Stein Marion Local takes down Van Wert

Maria Stein Marion Local recorded a big victory over Van Wert 49-26 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and Van Wert faced off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Van Wert High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Lima Shawnee.

Marysville tops Sunbury Big Walnut

Marysville pushed past Sunbury Big Walnut for a 51-32 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Marysville faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Canal Winchester on Nov. 30 at Canal Winchester High School.

Miller City takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cory-Rawson

Miller City broke to an early lead and topped Cory-Rawson 80-34 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Miller City faced off against Bluffton and Cory-Rawson took on Lima on Nov. 30 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Minster overcomes Arcanum in seat-squirming affair

Minster topped Arcanum 53-48 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 5.

Last season, Arcanum and Minster squared off on Dec. 30, 2021 at Arcanum High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Arcanum faced off against Pleasant Hill Newton.

Morenci holds off Metamora Evergreen

Morenci finally found a way to top Metamora Evergreen 32-30 on Dec. 5 in Michigan girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Toledo Bowsher.

Orwell Grand Valley escapes Wickliffe in thin win

Orwell Grand Valley posted a narrow 42-35 win over Wickliffe on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Orwell Grand Valley and Wickliffe played in a 52-43 game on Jan. 28, 2023.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Conneaut and Wickliffe took on Conneaut on Nov. 29 at Conneaut High School.

Perry claims victory against Conneaut

Perry knocked off Conneaut 47-28 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Perry faced off against Eastlake North and Conneaut took on Orwell Grand Valley on Dec. 1 at Conneaut High School.

Pickerington North slips past Logan

Pickerington North finally found a way to top Logan 31-30 on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The last time Logan and Pickerington North played in a 45-42 game on Jan. 14, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Logan faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Pickerington North took on Delaware Olentangy Berlin on Nov. 28 at Pickerington North High School.

Pleasant Hill Newton secures a win over Dayton Miami Valley

Pleasant Hill Newton knocked off Dayton Miami Valley 55-36 on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Dayton Miami Valley faced off against Xenia Legacy Christian and Pleasant Hill Newton took on Arcanum on Nov. 30 at Pleasant Hill Newton High School.

Richmond Heights takes down Gates Mills Hawken

Richmond Heights left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Gates Mills Hawken from start to finish for a 54-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Russia defeats Sidney Fairlawn

Russia earned a convincing 48-20 win over Sidney Fairlawn in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

The last time Russia and Sidney Fairlawn played in a 68-11 game on Jan. 10, 2023.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Houston Hou.

Sherwood Fairview outlasts Archbold

Sherwood Fairview knocked off Archbold 53-43 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Archbold faced off against Pemberville Eastwood.

Sidney Lehman Catholic slips past Houston Hou

Sidney Lehman Catholic posted a narrow 32-29 win over Houston Hou in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Houston Hou and Sidney Lehman Catholic played in a 57-32 game on Feb. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Houston Hou faced off against Sidney Fairlawn.

Spencerville narrowly defeats Elida

Spencerville grabbed a 39-29 victory at the expense of Elida in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Spencerville faced off against Lima Bath and Elida took on Columbus Grove on Nov. 30 at Elida High School.

Springfield overwhelms Oregon Clay

Springfield unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Oregon Clay 49-26 Tuesday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 5.

Recently on Nov. 29, Springfield squared off with Dayton Centerville in a basketball game.

Stryker slips past Edon

Stryker finally found a way to top Edon 48-46 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 5.

Last season, Stryker and Edon squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Stryker High School.

Recently on Dec. 1, Edon squared off with Defiance Ayersville in a basketball game.

Sylvania Southview exhales after close call with Bowling Green

Sylvania Southview topped Bowling Green 31-30 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Bowling Green faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Sylvania Southview High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Bowling Green faced off against Maumee.

Toledo Christian thwarts Toledo St. Ursula Academy’s quest

Toledo Christian eventually beat Toledo St. Ursula Academy 45-28 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Toledo St. Ursula Academy on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Toledo Christian faced off against Pioneer North Central.

Toledo Whitmer escapes close call with Perrysburg

Toledo Whitmer finally found a way to top Perrysburg 37-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Last season, Perrysburg and Toledo Whitmer faced off on Feb. 12, 2022 at Perrysburg High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Perrysburg faced off against Holland Springfield and Toledo Whitmer took on Napoleon on Nov. 28 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Trenton Edgewood overcomes Middletown Madison

Trenton Edgewood grabbed a 65-55 victory at the expense of Middletown Madison at Middletown Madison High on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Middletown Madison faced off against Waynesville and Trenton Edgewood took on Bellbrook on Nov. 30 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Upper Arlington overpowers Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in thorough fashion

Upper Arlington unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 48-26 Tuesday in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Utica denies Johnstown Northridge’s challenge

Utica notched a win against Johnstown Northridge 56-42 on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Utica faced off against Mt Gilead and Johnstown Northridge took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Nov. 28 at Columbus Grandview Heights High School.

Vanlue earns stressful win over Tiffin Calvert

Vanlue topped Tiffin Calvert 49-46 in a tough tilt for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Tiffin Calvert High on Dec. 5.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Tiffin Calvert faced off against Gibsonburg and Vanlue took on Bucyrus on Nov. 30 at Bucyrus High School.

Wapakoneta collects victory over New Knoxville

Wapakoneta grabbed a 47-29 victory at the expense of New Knoxville on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, New Knoxville and Wapakoneta squared off on Jan. 29, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Wapakoneta faced off against St. Henry and New Knoxville took on Botkins on Nov. 28 at Botkins High School.

Waverly slips past Chillicothe Huntington

Waverly finally found a way to top Chillicothe Huntington 54-48 at Waverly High on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Waverly faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Chillicothe Huntington took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Nov. 28 at Chillicothe Huntington High School.

West Unity Hilltop tacks win on Pioneer North Central

West Unity Hilltop rolled past Pioneer North Central for a comfortable 56-18 victory on Dec. 5 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, West Unity Hilltop and Pioneer North Central faced off on Jan. 17, 2022 at West Unity Hilltop High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Pioneer North Central faced off against Toledo Christian and West Unity Hilltop took on Liberty Center on Nov. 30 at Liberty Center High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne rides to cruise-control win over Findlay

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne dominated from start to finish in an imposing 64-41 win over Findlay in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Findlay played in a 48-25 game on Feb. 23, 2023.

Recently on Nov. 30, Findlay squared off with St. Marys in a basketball game.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans exhales after close call with Sugar Grove Berne Union

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans posted a narrow 39-30 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 5.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans played in a 47-22 game on Dec. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Sugar Grove Berne Union took on Corning Miller on Nov. 28 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

