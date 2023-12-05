Mowrystown Whiteoak finally found a way to top Winchester Eastern 24-23 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mowrystown Whiteoak darted in front of Winchester Eastern 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats and the Warriors battled to a standoff at 13-13 as the third quarter began.

Mowrystown Whiteoak jumped over Winchester Eastern 20-19 heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 24-23.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Winchester Eastern squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a basketball game.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.