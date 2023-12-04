OHSAA girls basketball scores for December 4, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Austintown Fitch records thin win against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit

Austintown Fitch finally found a way to top Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 40-35 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

The last time Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Austintown Fitch played in a 64-31 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Austintown Fitch faced off against Struthers.

Bellaire delivers statement win over St. Clairsville

Bellaire recorded a big victory over St. Clairsville 62-15 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 4.

The first quarter gave Bellaire a 20-5 lead over St. Clairsville.

The Big Reds opened a colossal 44-7 gap over the Red Devils at the half.

Bellaire jumped to a 60-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 4-2 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Bellaire faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

Belmont Union Local prevails over East Liverpool Beaver Local

Belmont Union Local handled East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-24 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Recently on Nov. 30, Belmont Union Local squared off with Cameron in a basketball game.

Berlin Center Western Reserve pushes over Struthers

Berlin Center Western Reserve grabbed a 56-42 victory at the expense of Struthers on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened with a 14-7 advantage over Struthers through the first quarter.

The Wildcats tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-19 at the half.

Berlin Center Western Reserve darted to a 31-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 25-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Struthers and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 46-40 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Struthers faced off against Austintown Fitch.

Beverly Fort Frye edges past New Lexington in tough test

Beverly Fort Frye finally found a way to top New Lexington 34-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Beverly Fort Frye High on Dec. 4.

The first quarter gave Beverly Fort Frye a 16-4 lead over New Lexington.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 19-8.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as New Lexington fought to within 32-22.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 10-2 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Nov. 29 at New Lexington High School.

Caldwell tops Rayland Buckeye Local

Caldwell eventually beat Rayland Buckeye Local 49-37 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

Carlisle routs Springfield Northeastern

Carlisle rolled past Springfield Northeastern for a comfortable 53-24 victory on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Cedarville escapes West Alexandria Twin Valley South in thin win

Cedarville topped West Alexandria Twin Valley South 37-28 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Cedarville faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Bradford on Nov. 30 at Bradford High School.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori earns narrow win over Blanchester

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori topped Blanchester 47-46 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 4.

Cincinnati West Clermont earns narrow win over Lebanon

Cincinnati West Clermont topped Lebanon 45-42 in a tough tilt on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Cincinnati Winton Woods slips past Milford

Cincinnati Winton Woods finally found a way to top Milford 38-33 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Milford and Cincinnati Winton Woods squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Milford High School.

Clayton Northmont earns stressful win over Vandalia Butler

Clayton Northmont finally found a way to top Vandalia Butler 37-30 on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Clayton Northmont a 10-4 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Thunderbolts’ offense moved in front for a 17-8 lead over the Aviators at the half.

Vandalia Butler stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 21-17.

The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Clayton Northmont faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Vandalia Butler took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Nov. 29 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Cleveland John Marshall outlasts New Cumberland Oak Glen

Cleveland John Marshall pushed past New Cumberland Oak Glen for a 60-45 win for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cleveland John Marshall High on Dec. 4.

Last season, Cleveland John Marshall and New Cumberland Oak Glen squared off on Jan. 20, 2022 at New Cumberland Oak Glen High School.

Columbiana slips past Salineville Southern Local

Columbiana finally found a way to top Salineville Southern Local 32-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

The last time Columbiana and Salineville Southern Local played in a 24-23 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

Columbiana Crestview secures a win over Girard

Columbiana Crestview notched a win against Girard 53-40 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 4.

The last time Girard and Columbiana Crestview played in a 40-38 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

Recently on Nov. 30, Girard squared off with Mineral Ridge in a basketball game.

Columbiana Heartland Christian claims victory against Campbell Memorial

Columbiana Heartland Christian handed Campbell Memorial a tough 47-34 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Campbell Memorial High on Dec. 4.

Last season, Columbiana Heartland Christian and Campbell Memorial squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Campbell Memorial faced off against Sebring and Columbiana Heartland Christian took on Newton Falls on Nov. 30 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

Dayton Meadowdale sprints past Dayton Ponitz

Dayton Meadowdale pushed past Dayton Ponitz for a 55-43 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Dayton Meadowdale and Dayton Ponitz squared off on Jan. 12, 2023 at Dayton Ponitz.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Urbana.

Dayton Stivers escapes Dayton Dunbar in thin win

Dayton Stivers finally found a way to top Dayton Dunbar 52-44 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Dec. 4.

Defiance Tinora tops West Unity Hilltop

Defiance Tinora earned a convincing 65-32 win over West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Defiance Tinora opened with a 11-9 advantage over West Unity Hilltop through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 32-15 advantage at halftime over the Cadets.

Defiance Tinora pulled to a 49-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 30, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora took on Bryan on Nov. 28 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Delta dominates Ottawa Hills in convincing showing

Delta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-20 win over Ottawa Hills in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Delta and Ottawa Hills faced off on Dec. 6, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Ottawa Hills faced off against Rossford and Delta took on Oregon Cardinal Stritch on Nov. 28 at Delta High School.

East Liverpool earns solid win over Steubenville Catholic Central

East Liverpool notched a win against Steubenville Catholic Central 57-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and East Liverpool played in a 40-23 game on Jan. 13, 2022.

East Palestine slips past Lisbon

East Palestine finally found a way to top Lisbon 39-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

The last time East Palestine and Lisbon played in a 46-29 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

Recently on Nov. 28, Lisbon squared off with Malvern in a basketball game.

Fayetteville overwhelms Ripley RULH

Fayetteville earned a convincing 47-26 win over Ripley RULH in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

The last time Ripley RULH and Fayetteville played in a 46-40 game on Dec. 22, 2022.

Findlay Liberty-Benton tacks win on Fostoria

Findlay Liberty-Benton handled Fostoria 70-26 in an impressive showing in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Fostoria took on Van Buren on Nov. 28 at Fostoria High School.

Georgetown sprints past Bethel-Tate

Georgetown notched a win against Bethel-Tate 48-36 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Georgetown squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Bethel-Tate High School.

London Madison-Plains comes up short in matchup with Grove City Central Crossing

Grove City Central Crossing handed London Madison-Plains a tough 53-39 loss during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Recently on Nov. 28, Grove City Central Crossing squared off with Westerville North in a basketball game.

Hanoverton United dominates Youngstown Valley Christian in convincing showing

Hanoverton United unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Youngstown Valley Christian 63-5 Monday at Youngstown Valley Christian High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Hanoverton United and Youngstown Valley Christian played in a 55-16 game on Jan. 12, 2023.

Recently on Nov. 30, Youngstown Valley Christian squared off with Wellsville in a basketball game.

Hermitage Kennedy Catholic slips past Canfield

Hermitage Kennedy Catholic posted a narrow 51-48 win over Canfield in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 4.

Hubbard earns solid win over Brookfield

Hubbard collected a solid win over Brookfield in a 55-42 verdict on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Ironton edges past Chesapeake in tough test

Ironton finally found a way to top Chesapeake 42-40 on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Ironton and Chesapeake faced off on Jan. 13, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

Kenton denies Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan’s challenge

Kenton knocked off Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 53-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont.

Kinsman Badger rides to cruise-control win over Cortland Maplewood

Kinsman Badger earned a convincing 64-41 win over Cortland Maplewood in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

The last time Kinsman Badger and Cortland Maplewood played in a 48-28 game on Jan. 23, 2023.

Recently on Nov. 28, Kinsman Badger squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a basketball game.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian holds off Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Lancaster Fairfield Christian finally found a way to top Columbus Linden-Mckinley 34-25 on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Sidney falls to Lima Bath in OT

Lima Bath took full advantage of overtime to defeat Sidney 69-64 at Sidney High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Nov. 29, Sidney squared off with Greenville in a basketball game.

Lynchburg – Clay rides to cruise-control win over West Union

Lynchburg – Clay rolled past West Union for a comfortable 70-18 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Marietta barely beats The Plains Athens

Marietta posted a narrow 55-48 win over The Plains Athens for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 4.

Last season, Marietta and The Plains Athens squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Marietta High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Marietta squared off with Martins Ferry in a basketball game.

Marion Elgin squeezes past Milford Center Fairbanks

Marion Elgin finally found a way to top Milford Center Fairbanks 43-42 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 4.

Recently on Nov. 29, Milford Center Fairbanks squared off with West Jefferson in a basketball game.

Martins Ferry dominates Cadiz Harrison Central

Martins Ferry rolled past Cadiz Harrison Central for a comfortable 70-24 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Martins Ferry and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off on Jan. 21, 2023 at Martins Ferry High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Martins Ferry squared off with Marietta in a basketball game.

Massillon Perry outlasts Massillon

Massillon Perry handed Massillon a tough 59-47 loss on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Massillon Perry and Massillon faced off on Feb. 12, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Massillon Perry squared off with Wooster in a basketball game.

McComb takes advantage of early margin to defeat Lima Perry

McComb took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lima Perry 62-31 in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 4.

Recently on Nov. 30, Lima Perry squared off with Celina in a basketball game.

Mineral Ridge routs Youngstown Liberty

Mineral Ridge controlled the action to earn an impressive 64-30 win against Youngstown Liberty on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Youngstown Liberty and Mineral Ridge played in a 46-14 game on Feb. 19, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Mineral Ridge faced off against Girard and Youngstown Liberty took on McDonald on Nov. 30 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Mowrystown Whiteoak records thin win against Winchester Eastern

Mowrystown Whiteoak finally found a way to top Winchester Eastern 24-23 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mowrystown Whiteoak darted in front of Winchester Eastern 11-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats and the Warriors battled to a standoff at 13-13 as the third quarter began.

Mowrystown Whiteoak jumped over Winchester Eastern 20-19 heading to the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 24-23.

Last season, Winchester Eastern and Mowrystown Whiteoak squared off on Feb. 9, 2022 at Mowrystown Whiteoak High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Winchester Eastern squared off with Sabina East Clinton in a basketball game.

Nelsonville-York overwhelms Reedsville Eastern

Nelsonville-York unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Reedsville Eastern 75-41 Monday during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Reedsville Eastern squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Nelsonville-York High School.

New Boston Glenwood earns narrow win over Manchester

New Boston Glenwood topped Manchester 39-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

Last season, Manchester and New Boston Glenwood squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Manchester High School.

North Lewisburg Triad escapes Sidney Fairlawn in thin win

North Lewisburg Triad posted a narrow 44-41 win over Sidney Fairlawn on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Sidney Fairlawn and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Dec. 6, 2021 at Sidney Fairlawn High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Sidney Fairlawn faced off against Houston Hou and North Lewisburg Triad took on Mechanicsburg on Nov. 29 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Oak Harbor darts by Toledo Woodward

Oak Harbor dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-10 win over Toledo Woodward during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Recently on Nov. 30, Toledo Woodward squared off with North Baltimore in a basketball game.

Peebles escapes Seaman North Adams in thin win

Peebles topped Seaman North Adams 38-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball on Dec. 4.

Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles squared off on Dec. 30, 2022 at Peebles High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Peebles faced off against Leesburg Fairfield Local.

Portsmouth dominates Ironton Rock Hill

Portsmouth dominated from start to finish in an imposing 59-27 win over Ironton Rock Hill in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Ironton Rock Hill and Portsmouth squared off on Jan. 20, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

Recently on Nov. 28, Portsmouth squared off with Ashland Boyd County in a basketball game.

Ravenna Southeast overpowers Akron Springfield in thorough fashion

Ravenna Southeast unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Akron Springfield 50-27 Monday at Ravenna Southeast High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Nov. 29, Ravenna Southeast squared off with Akron Firestone in a basketball game.

Richmond Edison escapes Toronto in thin win

Richmond Edison finally found a way to top Toronto 48-47 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Toronto faced off against Wellsville.

Rootstown overwhelms Niles

Rootstown dismissed Niles by a 71-21 count in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Sarahsville Shenandoah takes down Shadyside

Sarahsville Shenandoah raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-19 win over Shadyside during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Shadyside squared off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Shadyside faced off against Bridgeport.

South Point dominates Coal Grove

It was a tough night for Coal Grove which was overmatched by South Point in this 59-37 verdict.

Last season, South Point and Coal Grove squared off on Feb. 2, 2023 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, South Point faced off against Greenup County and Coal Grove took on Willow Wood Symmes Valley on Nov. 29 at Coal Grove High School.

South Webster defeats Latham Western

South Webster left no doubt on Monday, controlling Latham Western from start to finish for a 59-18 victory for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Latham Western High on Dec. 4.

Springfield thwarts London’s quest

Springfield knocked off London 52-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Springfield faced off against Dayton Centerville and London took on Springfield Northwestern on Nov. 29 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

Stewart Federal Hocking pushes over Albany Alexander

Stewart Federal Hocking eventually beat Albany Alexander 54-42 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Stewart Federal Hocking High on Dec. 4.

Last season, Stewart Federal Hocking and Albany Alexander faced off on Feb. 15, 2023 at Stewart Federal Hocking High School.

Swanton earns narrow win over Fayette

Swanton posted a narrow 48-40 win over Fayette on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The last time Swanton and Fayette played in a 42-16 game on Dec. 27, 2021.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Swanton faced off against Millbury Lake and Fayette took on Defiance Ayersville on Nov. 28 at Defiance Ayersville.

Tipp City Tippecanoe pockets slim win over New Carlisle Tecumseh

Tipp City Tippecanoe finally found a way to top New Carlisle Tecumseh 46-43 on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Nov. 29, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Dayton Carroll and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Vandalia Butler on Nov. 29 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Toledo Start slips past Toledo Rogers

Toledo Start posted a narrow 47-39 win over Toledo Rogers for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Toledo Rogers High on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Toledo Start faced off against Toledo Central Catholic.

Vienna Mathews dominates Southington Chalker in convincing showing

Vienna Mathews dominated Southington Chalker 49-14 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Vienna Mathews and Southington Chalker faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Southington Chalker High School.

Warren G. Harding bests Cortland Lakeview

Warren G. Harding dominated Cortland Lakeview 51-27 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Warren G. Harding faced off on Jan. 15, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Recently on Nov. 29, Cortland Lakeview squared off with Youngstown Ursuline in a basketball game.

Warren Howland crushes Youngstown East

Warren Howland left no doubt on Monday, controlling Youngstown East from start to finish for a 57-31 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

The last time Warren Howland and Youngstown East played in a 60-46 game on Jan. 18, 2023.

Warren John F. Kennedy escapes close call with Canfield

Warren John F. Kennedy posted a narrow 51-48 win over Canfield at Canfield High on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Recently on Nov. 28, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Kinsman Badger in a basketball game.

Warren John F. Kennedy outlasts Newton Falls

Warren John F. Kennedy collected a solid win over Newton Falls in a 43-27 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Newton Falls faced off against Columbiana Heartland Christian and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Kinsman Badger on Nov. 28 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

Waynesville tops Wilmington

Waynesville handed Wilmington a tough 56-38 loss on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Last season, Waynesville and Wilmington faced off on Dec. 21, 2021 at Wilmington High School.

Wellston pushes over Racine Southern

Wellston handed Racine Southern a tough 56-37 loss in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Wellston faced off against Corning Miller.

Wellsville overwhelms Leetonia

Wellsville dismissed Leetonia by a 58-14 count on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Wellsville and Leetonia squared off on Dec. 1, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

Recently on Nov. 30, Wellsville squared off with Youngstown Valley Christian in a basketball game.

Wheelersburg bests Oak Hill

Wheelersburg dismissed Oak Hill by a 49-10 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 4.

The last time Wheelersburg and Oak Hill played in a 46-16 game on Jan. 24, 2022.

Willoughby South carves slim margin over Euclid

Willoughby South topped Euclid 42-38 in a tough tilt in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Windham tacks win on Warren Lordstown

Windham dominated Warren Lordstown 66-18 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Windham faced off against McDonald.

Wintersville Indian Creek races in front to defeat Cambridge

Wintersville Indian Creek rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 54-22 win over Cambridge for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Cambridge High on Dec. 4.

Recently on Nov. 28, Cambridge squared off with Uhrichsville Claymont in a basketball game.

Woodsfield Monroe Central darts by Barnesville

Woodsfield Monroe Central handled Barnesville 61-26 in an impressive showing in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Last season, Woodsfield Monroe Central and Barnesville faced off on Dec. 29, 2022 at Barnesville High School.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Barnesville faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail.

Xenia Legacy Christian rally stops Riverside Stebbins

Xenia Legacy Christian shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 52-31 win over Riverside Stebbins in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 4.

The start wasn’t the problem for Riverside Stebbins, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Xenia Legacy Christian through the end of the first quarter.

The Knights kept a 23-15 half margin at the Indians’ expense.

Xenia Legacy Christian pulled to a 37-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 15-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Xenia Legacy Christian faced off against Dayton Miami Valley and Riverside Stebbins took on Dayton West Carrollton on Nov. 29 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

