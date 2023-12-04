OHSAA boys basketball scores for December 4, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Columbus Marion-Franklin squeezes past Heath

Columbus Marion-Franklin finally found a way to top Heath 54-51 in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 4.

Dresden Tri-Valley delivers statement win over Newark Licking Valley

Dresden Tri-Valley earned a convincing 75-44 win over Newark Licking Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

Dublin Scioto barely beats Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Dublin Scioto topped Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-54 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Dublin Scioto played in a 53-51 game on Dec. 29, 2022.

Fairport Harbor Fairport secures a win over Wickliffe

Fairport Harbor Fairport eventually beat Wickliffe 73-55 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 4.

Montpelier escapes Hicksville in thin win

Montpelier finally found a way to top Hicksville 47-43 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on Dec. 4.

Oregon Clay pockets slim win over Norwalk

Oregon Clay finally found a way to top Norwalk 52-49 on Dec. 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

Sidney Lehman Catholic overcomes Dayton Miami Valley in seat-squirming affair

Sidney Lehman Catholic posted a narrow 50-48 win over Dayton Miami Valley in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 4.

