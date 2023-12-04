Clayton Northmont finally found a way to top Vandalia Butler 37-30 on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Clayton Northmont a 10-4 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Thunderbolts’ offense moved in front for a 17-8 lead over the Aviators at the half.

Vandalia Butler stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 21-17.

The Thunderbolts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-13 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Clayton Northmont faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Vandalia Butler took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Nov. 29 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

