Bellaire recorded a big victory over St. Clairsville 62-15 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Dec. 4.

The first quarter gave Bellaire a 20-5 lead over St. Clairsville.

The Big Reds opened a colossal 44-7 gap over the Red Devils at the half.

Bellaire jumped to a 60-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 4-2 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Bellaire faced off on Jan. 5, 2023 at St. Clairsville High School.

