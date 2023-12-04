Defiance Tinora earned a convincing 65-32 win over West Unity Hilltop on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

Defiance Tinora opened with a 11-9 advantage over West Unity Hilltop through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 32-15 advantage at halftime over the Cadets.

Defiance Tinora pulled to a 49-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-10 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 30, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Liberty Center and Defiance Tinora took on Bryan on Nov. 28 at Defiance Tinora High School.

