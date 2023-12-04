Beverly Fort Frye finally found a way to top New Lexington 34-32 for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Beverly Fort Frye High on Dec. 4.

The first quarter gave Beverly Fort Frye a 16-4 lead over New Lexington.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Panthers made it 19-8.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as New Lexington fought to within 32-22.

The Panthers closed the lead with a 10-2 margin in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Nov. 29 at New Lexington High School.

