Berlin Center Western Reserve grabbed a 56-42 victory at the expense of Struthers on Dec. 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Berlin Center Western Reserve opened with a 14-7 advantage over Struthers through the first quarter.

The Wildcats tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-19 at the half.

Berlin Center Western Reserve darted to a 31-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 25-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Struthers and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 46-40 game on Dec. 5, 2022.

In recent action on Nov. 29, Struthers faced off against Austintown Fitch.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.