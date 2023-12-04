Columbiana Heartland Christian handed Campbell Memorial a tough 47-34 loss for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Campbell Memorial High on Dec. 4.

Last season, Columbiana Heartland Christian and Campbell Memorial squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

In recent action on Nov. 30, Campbell Memorial faced off against Sebring and Columbiana Heartland Christian took on Newton Falls on Nov. 30 at Columbiana Heartland Christian High School.

