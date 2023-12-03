Thomas Worthington notched a win against Cincinnati St. Xavier 5-3 at Cincinnati St. Xavier High on Dec. 3 in Ohio boys high school hockey action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 1-1 duel in the first period.

Nothing was decided in the second period, with the Cardinals and the Bombers locked in a 2-2 stalemate.

Thomas Worthington got the better of the third-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-1 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati St Xavier and Thomas Worthington squared off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.