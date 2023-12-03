Cincinnati St. Xavier scored early and often in a 7-2 win over Upper Arlington in Ohio boys hockey on Dec. 2.

The first period gave Cincinnati St. Xavier a 2-0 lead over Upper Arlington.

The Bombers roared to a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

Cincinnati St. Xavier held on with a 3-1 scoring edge in the final period.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Cincinnati St Xavier squared off on Dec. 11, 2021 at Cincinnati St Xavier High School.

