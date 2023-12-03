Oregon Clay controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 7-1 victory over Toledo Whitmer for an Ohio boys hockey victory on Dec. 3.

Last season, Oregon Clay and Toledo Whitmer squared off on Jan. 6, 2023 at Oregon Clay High School.

