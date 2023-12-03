Cleveland Glenville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-3 win over Kettering Alter in an Ohio high school football matchup on Dec. 2.

Cleveland Glenville opened with a 12-0 advantage over Kettering Alter through the first quarter.

The Tarblooders registered a 26-3 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Cleveland Glenville roared to a 32-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tarblooders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Sandusky Perkins and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Nov. 17 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

