Perry finally found a way to top Liberty Center 21-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Perry High on Dec. 2.

Perry jumped in front of Liberty Center 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates and the Tigers were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Perry darted in front of Liberty Center 21-14 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Perry faced off against Canfield South Range and Liberty Center took on Coldwater on Nov. 17 at Liberty Center High School.

