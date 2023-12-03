Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 38-0 shutout of Dalton at Maria Stein Marion Local High on Dec. 2 in Ohio football action.

Maria Stein Marion Local opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dalton through the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 31-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Maria Stein Marion Local roared to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Ansonia and Dalton took on Danville on Nov. 17 at Dalton High School.

