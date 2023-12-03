OHSAA football scores for December 2, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Cleveland Glenville dominates Kettering Alter

Cleveland Glenville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 38-3 win over Kettering Alter in an Ohio high school football matchup on Dec. 2.

Cleveland Glenville opened with a 12-0 advantage over Kettering Alter through the first quarter.

The Tarblooders registered a 26-3 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Cleveland Glenville roared to a 32-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tarblooders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Sandusky Perkins and Kettering Alter took on Cincinnati Wyoming on Nov. 17 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Maria Stein Marion Local allows no points against Dalton

Defense dominated as Maria Stein Marion Local pitched a 38-0 shutout of Dalton at Maria Stein Marion Local High on Dec. 2 in Ohio football action.

Maria Stein Marion Local opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dalton through the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 31-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Maria Stein Marion Local roared to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Ansonia and Dalton took on Danville on Nov. 17 at Dalton High School.

Perry overcomes Liberty Center in seat-squirming affair

Perry finally found a way to top Liberty Center 21-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Perry High on Dec. 2.

Perry jumped in front of Liberty Center 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates and the Tigers were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Perry darted in front of Liberty Center 21-14 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Perry faced off against Canfield South Range and Liberty Center took on Coldwater on Nov. 17 at Liberty Center High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.