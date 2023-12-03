Cincinnati Country Day finally found a way to top Xenia Legacy Christian 37-30 in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 2.

Cincinnati Country Day opened with a 11-10 advantage over Xenia Legacy Christian through the first quarter.

The Nighthawks’ offense darted in front for a 24-17 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Xenia Legacy Christian showed some mettle by fighting back to a 30-25 count in the third quarter.

The Nighthawks held on with a 7-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

