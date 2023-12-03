Warren John F. Kennedy notched a win against Warren Champion 65-52 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Dec. 2.

Warren John F. Kennedy jumped in front of Warren Champion 25-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 41-24 advantage at halftime over the Golden Flashes.

Warren Champion showed its spirit while rallying to within 51-39 in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Warren Champion squared off on Dec. 5, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Nov. 28, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Kinsman Badger.

