Toledo Central Catholic collected a solid win over Columbus Bishop Watterson in a 27-7 verdict during this Ohio football game on Dec. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Toledo Central Catholic and Columbus Bishop Watterson fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish’s offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Toledo Central Catholic moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Irish got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Bellefontaine on Nov. 17 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

