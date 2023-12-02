Kirtland scored early and often in a 32-15 win over Versailles in an Ohio high school football matchup on Dec. 1.

Kirtland opened with a 13-0 advantage over Versailles through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Tigers climbed back to within 19-7.

Kirtland steamrolled to a 25-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Kirtland squared off on Dec. 4, 2021 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Nov. 17, Kirtland faced off against Mogadore and Versailles took on Anna on Nov. 17 at Versailles High School.

