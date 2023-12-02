Lakewood St. Edward grabbed a 31-21 victory at the expense of Springfield for an Ohio high school football victory at Lakewood St. Edward High on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Lakewood St. Edward a 14-0 lead over Springfield.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 21-21 deadlock.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lakewood St Edward and Springfield faced off on Dec. 3, 2021 at Springfield High School.

Recently on Nov. 17, Springfield squared off with Dublin Coffman in a football game.

