New Lebanon Dixie left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield Greenon from start to finish for a 56-35 victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Nov. 30, 2021 at Springfield Greenon High School.

