St. Marys recorded a big victory over New Knoxville 76-26 on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball.

St. Marys opened with a 19-12 advantage over New Knoxville through the first quarter.

The Roughriders opened a monstrous 43-21 gap over the Rangers at the intermission.

St. Marys stormed to a 68-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.