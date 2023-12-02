Wauseon finally found a way to top Archbold 44-37 at Archbold High on Dec. 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Archbold showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-12 advantage over Wauseon as the first quarter ended.

The Indians and the Blue Streaks were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Wauseon darted in front of Archbold 37-30 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Indians and the Blue Streaks each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wauseon and Archbold squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at Archbold High School.

