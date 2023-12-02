Beaver Eastern scored early and often to roll over Chillicothe Huntington 65-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

Beaver Eastern moved in front of Chillicothe Huntington 15-2 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles opened an enormous 37-12 gap over the Huntsmen at the intermission.

Beaver Eastern jumped to a 53-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-11 edge.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.