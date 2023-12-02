Perry topped Eastlake North 49-48 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on Dec. 1.

Eastlake North started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over Perry at the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates kept a 27-21 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Eastlake North showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 39-34.

The Rangers narrowed the gap 14-10 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Eastlake North and Perry squared off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Perry High School.

