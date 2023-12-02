Ottoville posted a narrow 57-53 win over New Bremen in Ohio boys basketball on Dec. 1.

New Bremen started on steady ground by forging an 18-13 lead over Ottoville at the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cardinals with a 32-29 lead over the Big Green heading into the second quarter.

Ottoville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-39 lead over New Bremen.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottoville and New Bremen faced off on Jan. 17, 2023 at Ottoville High School.

