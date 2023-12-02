Carey handled Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 66-23 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball action on Dec. 1.

Carey opened with a 19-7 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense breathed fire in front for a 34-14 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Carey pulled to a 53-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Carey and Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off on Jan. 11, 2022 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School.

