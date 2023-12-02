Worthington Christian rolled past Marengo Highland for a comfortable 62-29 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Worthington Christian a 19-13 lead over Marengo Highland.

The Warriors opened a mammoth 40-19 gap over the Fighting Scots at the half.

Worthington Christian steamrolled to a 59-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.