Findlay rolled past Defiance for a comfortable 68-39 victory for an Ohio boys basketball victory at Findlay High on Dec. 1.

The first quarter gave Findlay a 14-8 lead over Defiance.

The Trojans’ shooting pulled in front for a 34-18 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Findlay pulled to a 57-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 11-0 edge.

Last season, Defiance and Findlay squared off on Dec. 17, 2022 at Defiance High School.

