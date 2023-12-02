Chesterland West Geauga earned a convincing 61-24 win over Middlefield Cardinal on Dec. 1 in Ohio boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga a 21-9 lead over Middlefield Cardinal.

The Wolverines registered a 37-11 advantage at half over the Huskies.

Chesterland West Geauga roared to a 50-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

