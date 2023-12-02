Rockford Parkway topped McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54-48 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Dec. 1.

The start wasn’t the problem for McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, as it began with a 13-11 edge over Rockford Parkway through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ shooting jumped in front for a 28-18 lead over the Rams at the half.

Rockford Parkway and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley each scored in the third quarter.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rams’ 16-12 advantage in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.