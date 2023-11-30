CANTON — Massillon may be the most storied football program in Ohio, but the Tigers did something Thursday night they’ve never done before.

Coach Nate Moore’s team won the school’s first state championship on the field.

No. 1-ranked Massillon edged No. 3 Akron Hoban 7-2 to claim the Division II state title in front of 14,846 fans at Canton’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

Although this marks the Tigers’ 25th state championship, the previous 24 were all mythical titles. This was the program’s first crown earned on the field, and the first state championship since 1970.

Ohio adopted a playoff format in 1972, and the Tigers have come close repeatedly. They finished as the state runner-up in 1980, 1982, 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

This was the third time Hoban and Massillon battled each other in the state championship game. Hoban won 42-28 in 2018 and 35-6 in 2020.

Getting over the hump didn’t come easy for the Tigers.

In fact, Massillon (16-0) was outgained across the board. The Knights (14-2) had more yards rushing (160 to 103), passing (19 to 17), total yards (179 to 120) and first downs (11 to 8).

But Hoban also had a corner on the market for the most (and biggest) mistakes, including two turnovers (Massillon had none) and eight penalties (the Tigers had four).

The Knights lost a crucial fumble deep in Massillon territory in the first quarter that thwarted one scoring chance, and had a punt blocked in the second period that set up the Tigers’ lone touchdown.

Massillon’s Chase Bond busted through the line and snuffed Ryan Burns’ punt, after the Hoban kicker bobbled the snap.

Even on that ensuing march, which started deep in Hoban territory, the Knights appeared to have Massillon stopped. But a fourth-down tackle was wiped out by a facemask penalty that triggered an automatic first down and kept a scoring drive alive.

The Tigers took advantage with Mylen Lenix slicing in for a 6-yard touchdown dash in the second period that proved to be the game-winner.

Just before the half, Hoban downed a punt at the Massillon 1. The Knights’ defense then tackled Tigers’ quarterback DaOne Owens in the end zone for a safety.

But neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second half of a rugged defensive struggle.

Hoban drove to the Massillon 10 in the final minute, but Tylan “Juice” Boykin’s fourth-down pass bounced off the chest of Jackson Callaway in the end zone.

The Tigers then went into Victory Formation and the team poured on to the field as the clock expired.

