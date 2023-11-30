Liberty Center dismissed West Unity Hilltop by a 54-19 count in Ohio girls basketball action on Nov. 30.

The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 13-4 lead over West Unity Hilltop.

The Tigers fought to a 33-7 half margin at the Cadets’ expense.

Liberty Center stormed to a 46-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-5 edge.

