Canal Winchester pushed past Sunbury Big Walnut for a 51-39 win at Canal Winchester High on Nov. 30 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Canal Winchester a 14-9 lead over Sunbury Big Walnut.

The Indians and the Golden Eagles were deadlocked at 22-22 heading to the third quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut moved ahead by earning a 34-29 advantage over Canal Winchester at the end of the third quarter.

The Indians rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Golden Eagles 22-5 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Canal Winchester and Sunbury Big Walnut played in a 46-35 game on Nov. 30, 2021.

