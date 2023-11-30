Vincent Warren left no doubt on Thursday, controlling New Lexington from start to finish for a 52-29 victory in Ohio girls basketball on Nov. 30.

Vincent Warren opened with a 14-12 advantage over New Lexington through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-12 advantage at half over the Panthers.

Vincent Warren moved to a 32-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 20-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vincent Warren and New Lexington faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

