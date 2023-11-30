COLUMBUS – Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall has been named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He is the 37th winner of the prestigious award.

Marshall, at 6-foot and 205 pounds, totaled 149 points in the statewide voting by OPSWA members.

Cleveland Heights junior running back Marquise Davis totaled 143 points to earn runner-up honors in the statewide media association.

Other Mr. Football finalists included Findlay junior quarterback Ryan Montgomery, Canton South senior quarterback Jack “Poochie” Snyder, Medina senior quarterback Danny Stoddard, Hilliard Bradley senior quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, Bishop Watterson senior linebacker Dominic Purcell and West Muskingum senior running back Rashid SeSay.

The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. It has been given by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association since 2017.

The All-Ohio teams will be announced beginning Monday.

The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

More about the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA.

A closer look at Jordan Marshall

By Mike Dyer, Cincinnati WCPO-TV

Moeller High School senior running back Jordan Marshall kneels at the 40-yard line before every football game and prays.

The prayer includes three priorities of God, family and everyone associated with the high school.

“I’m at peace when I’m out there playing the game I love with those three things in my mind and my heart,” Marshall said. “When I think about those three things and who I’m playing for – it’s bigger than yourself at the end of the day.”

So it’s no surprise why the 37th Ohio Mr. Football recipient said the prestigious statewide award is a way to honor Moeller and his teammates from the past four years.

“That award goes to every single one of them,” Marshall said. “And I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

Marshall, a Michigan verbal commit, was named Ohio Mr. Football Thursday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Cleveland Heights junior running back Marquise Davis was the runner-up in the statewide media panel vote.

Marshall, a 2022 Ohio Mr. Football finalist, is the third Mr. Football winner from Greater Cincinnati in the past five seasons. Former Roger Bacon running back Corey Kiner (2020) and former Wyoming quarterback Evan Prater (2019) earned the award, which has been given the state’s top individual football player since 1987.

Former NFL fullback Marc Edwards, a former Norwood High School standout, was the first Cincinnati-area player to win the award in 1992.

Marshall said he is grateful and at the same time humbled by the award.

“It’s a blessing,” Marshall said. “There’s only been four in Cincinnati so to just be up there with those names is just special. And to honor my school and the people here is what’s most exceptional about it.”

Tears of joy accompanied Marshall Tuesday morning as he hugged Moeller coach Bert Bathiany upon hearing the news.

Marshall immediately thought of his mother, Amy Allphin, who he said inspires him to be his best every day in life.

“It’s all a credit to her,” Marshall said. “She’s the real MVP. She’s Mr. Ohio in my heart.”

Marshall played with heart throughout his senior season. It was a campaign that saw him break the school’s all-time rushing yards record in late September.

“You think of Moeller’s history and the tradition of this school and he’s the first Mr. Football,” Bathiany said. “I think that says a lot. It’s pretty special.”

Marshall, rated the nation’s No. 6 running back by the 247 Sports Composite, helped to lead the Crusaders (10-5), who were a Division I state semifinalist for the third consecutive year.

Marshall, 18, rushed for 1,550 yards and 17 touchdowns this season in 13 games. He had 30 receptions for 394 yards and four touchdowns. He completed his high school career with 4,787 yards rushing.

“The smartest player I’ve ever coached without question,” Bathiany said. “I’ve never see anyone give more effort with the ball in their hands. When runs the ball, how hard he runs and twists and twerks his body to just get every single yard. He really does give every ounce of effort he has when he’s carrying that football.”

Marshall, who is 6 feet and 205 pounds, said he has a great deal of respect for the game of football and the life lessons it teaches throughout the year.

“Talent only gets you so far,” Marshall said. “And nobody sees the hard work that I put in the weight room or on the field. I think I’m best player in the country because I outwork everybody. I think I’m one of the hardest working people there is. I’m going to keep proving that.”

No one is doubting his resolve. Marshall, the 2022 Gatorade Ohio player of the year, made it difficult on opposing defenses during his high school career.

“He’s the best running back I have seen,” said Elder coach Doug Ramsey, who completed his 27th season as head coach.

“We played (former Ohio State running back) Maurice Clarett twice, (current Ohio State running back) Miyan Williams four times and a few out of state players who were big time and nobody was better.

“He’s not only a great runner but also a receiver and he runs so hard. It’s impossible for one guy to bring him down. He’s a special player.”

Marshall, who twice earned Greater Catholic League South division player of the year honors, entered this season as one of the nation’s top 10 running backs to watch, according to MaxPreps.

Regardless of the spotlight, Marshall stayed true to representing Moeller.

“He’s an all-around kid who gets it,” said Moeller principal Carl Kremer, who is the school’s longtime basketball coach. “He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Marshall sings in the school choir, is a captain for the school’s House System and has volunteered for youth camps among other activities. Mr. Football looks forward to giving back whenever he can.

“He just loves seeing the joy in other people when he can help make them smile and help make their day better,” Bathiany said.

The OPSWA district chairpersons and officers selected eight student-athletes as finalists Nov. 22 for the Mr. Football award.

The voting process was nearly identical to that used to determine the Heisman Trophy winner in college football.

The award was presented by the Associated Press from 1987-2016. Since 2017, it has been presented by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Ohio’s Mr. Football Winners

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Archbishop Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Medina, Penn State

2022: Lamar Sperling, RB, Akron Archbishop Hoban, Buffalo

2023: Jordan Marshall, RB, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller