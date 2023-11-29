Xenia Legacy Christian handled Dayton Miami Valley 65-38 in an impressive showing for an Ohio girls basketball victory at Xenia Legacy Christian Academy on Nov. 28.

Xenia Legacy Christian darted in front of Dayton Miami Valley 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights registered a 34-18 advantage at half over the Rams.

Xenia Legacy Christian steamrolled to a 47-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights held on with an 18-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Xenia Legacy Christian and Dayton Miami Valley faced off on Dec. 9, 2021 at Dayton The Miami Valley School.

