MANSFIELD — Dan and Brenda Niss are set to bring another major investment to Richland County.

Mansfield City Council approved a new lease for land at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport at its meeting Tuesday.

Attorney Bud Vetter said the Niss family plans to build a premier restaurant at the site. They hope to break ground in spring 2024.

Council previously approved a lease last April for building 501, but it didn’t allow for demolition of the current structure.

“We would have had to make amendments to the lease to accomplish that, and Bud and I felt that it was better to create a new lease,” Public Works Director Dave Remy said. “Dan Niss will tear the building down and put up a new one completely at his cost.

“It won’t cost the city anything, and we will reap rental benefits down the road. We’re giving them a break on rent because they’re willing to tear down an old building and put down a $1.5 million building that will benefit all of us.”

Annual rent for the first 10 years will be $1, according to the lease. Rent for the following five years shall be $6,000 annually, with a 2-percent annual increase each following five-year period.

Demolition expected for this winter

“The roof blew off this winter, and after an evaluation, we realized it’s just not worth bringing back,” Vetter said. “It makes a whole lot of sense to demolish the old structure and build a brand new building.”

Vetter said the Nisses will make a $1.5 million investment to build the restaurant with plans for a dining room, bar and outdoor patio. The restaurant will be called Sky Club, and it will be open to pilots and the public.

“I think it will be a draw, I used to be a pilot and pilots always like going places with cool restaurants,” Vetter told council members. “This is going to be a fantastic new asset at Mansfield Lahm Airport for pilots, those who work at businesses near the airport and for the community in general who visit the airport.”

The restaurant will allow visitors to watch planes take off and land from the dining room or bar.

A blueprint for the first floor of Mansfield Sky Club

“Dan and Brenda always do any project that they undertake better than first-class,” Vetter said. “The improvements being made to Westbrook Country Club are an example of their commitment to excellence.”

The Niss family also owns and operates the fixed-based operator Niss Aviation at the airport.

Dan Niss (left) and Attorney Bud Vetter (right) at an Ontario Planning Commission meeting in June.

Dan Niss said demolition will begin this year, with construction starting when the Country Club Estates at Westbrook are near completion.

Vetter said he expects to break ground on the land in the spring and start construction after that.

“I think this will be another step in bringing more people to the airport,” he said.

Councilwoman At-large Stephanie Zader agreed with Vetter.

“I have several friends that have planes and they fly to other places, they don’t come here,” she said. “Because there’s really not a lot out there for them to do when they land there.

“This will give them a great place to stop, grab something to eat, and come into downtown if they use the car service, so I definitely see the value that this will bring to the city.”

An exact opening date will be determined later.