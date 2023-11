BUCYRUS — The Wynford FFA Chapter has some outstanding sharpshooters.

A group of members from the Wynford FFA Chapter competed in the Silver Dollar Gun Club’s West Holmes Fall Invitational trap shooting contest on Oct. 28.

The Wynford team of members featured Drew Pope, Seth Pope, Kyle Pope, Logan Wright, Clay Lusk, and Shayne Teynor.

The team placed 2nd in the contest, led by Clay Lusk who shot 42 out of 50 clays.