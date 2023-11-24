Springfield topped Cincinnati Moeller in a 26-19 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Moeller High on Nov. 24.

Last season, Springfield and Cincinnati Moeller squared off on Nov. 25, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against Mason and Springfield took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Nov. 10 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

