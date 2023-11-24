Lakewood St. Edward rolled past Hilliard Bradley for a comfortable 26-3 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Lakewood St. Edward a 7-0 lead over Hilliard Bradley.

The Eagles’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars at the intermission.

Lakewood St. Edward stormed to a 20-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

