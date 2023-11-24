Massillon earned a convincing 55-7 win over Cincinnati Anderson for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Anderson High on Nov. 24.

The first quarter gave Massillon a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati Anderson.

The Tigers’ offense roared in front for a 35-7 lead over the Raptors at halftime.

Massillon stormed to a 49-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Harrison and Massillon took on Uniontown Lake on Nov. 10 at Massillon Washington High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.