Columbus Bishop Watterson seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 27-14 over Celina on Nov. 24 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Celina, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the end of the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 14-14 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson jumped in front of Celina 17-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Celina took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Nov. 10 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

