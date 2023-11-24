Toledo Central Catholic rolled past Chardon for a comfortable 35-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

Toledo Central Catholic darted in front of Chardon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

Toledo Central Catholic roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

