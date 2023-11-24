Maria Stein Marion Local’s defense throttled Hamler Patrick Henry, resulting in a 42-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Nov. 24.

Maria Stein Marion Local jumped in front of Hamler Patrick Henry 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Patriots.

Maria Stein Marion Local charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Minster and Hamler Patrick Henry took on Bascom Hopewell-Loudon on Nov. 10 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.