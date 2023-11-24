An early dose of momentum helped Versailles to a 30-13 runaway past Columbus Grove for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 24.

Versailles moved in front of Columbus Grove 17-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 23-7 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Columbus Grove showed its spirit while rallying to within 23-13 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Columbus Grove faced off against Carey and Versailles took on Cincinnati Country Day on Nov. 10 at Versailles High School.

