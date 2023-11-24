Liberty Center posted a narrow 14-10 win over Germantown Valley View in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 24.

The Spartans darted a tight margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Liberty Center broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Germantown Valley View.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Germantown Valley View faced off against Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Liberty Center took on Oak Harbor on Nov. 10 at Liberty Center High School.

