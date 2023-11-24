Perry eventually beat Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 22-8 at Perry High on Nov. 24 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Perry a 9-0 lead over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

The Pirates opened a lopsided 16-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep drew within 16-8 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Nov. 10, Perry faced off against Garrettsville Garfield and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on Ironton on Nov. 10 at Ironton High School.

